Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AMEH traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

