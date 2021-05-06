Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 226,284 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

