Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

