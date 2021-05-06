AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades Sells 9,500 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATR opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

