Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.