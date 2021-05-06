Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.850 EPS.

Shares of APTV traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $141.46. 1,676,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,085. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

