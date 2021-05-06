ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

