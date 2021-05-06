ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MT. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

