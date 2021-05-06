Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 15176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $74,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

