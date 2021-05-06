Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

ACA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.60. 1,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

