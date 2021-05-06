Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE ACA opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

