Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (ACRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 15th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

