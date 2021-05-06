Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%.

NYSE:ACRE remained flat at $$14.98 on Thursday. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

