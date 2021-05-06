Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $52.90, but opened at $54.73. Argo Group International shares last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 10 shares.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.90.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.