Ark Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $269.76 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,090,700 coins and its circulating supply is 128,969,803 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

