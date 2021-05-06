Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.