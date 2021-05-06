Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 295 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 421.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $28,656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

