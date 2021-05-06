Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $79,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

BIDU stock opened at $195.63 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

