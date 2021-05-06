Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $147.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

