Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 132 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $289.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.74 and its 200 day moving average is $257.34. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

