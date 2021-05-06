Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $322.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

