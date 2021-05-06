Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.92

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.13 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.07), with a volume of 592,719 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £22.75 million and a PE ratio of -49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.08.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.