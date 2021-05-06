Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.92 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.13 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.07), with a volume of 592,719 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.