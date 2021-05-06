Arrival (ARVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrival stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.