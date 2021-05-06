Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.66

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 17979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

