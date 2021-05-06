Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 460 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $249.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

