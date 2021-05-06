Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 94,494 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

