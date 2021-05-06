Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,178 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

In other news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

