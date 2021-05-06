Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $5.07 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

