Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $9.87 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,874,098 shares of company stock worth $267,667,308. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.