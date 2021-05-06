Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

