Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $104.45 and a 1-year high of $272.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.25.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.