Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.67 Million Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,151 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAST opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

