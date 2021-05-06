Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $20,512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $3,447,449. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.60 and a 1 year high of $164.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

