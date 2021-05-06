Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

CENX stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

