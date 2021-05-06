Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $432,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,315,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.