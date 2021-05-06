Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 155,314 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,314 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Forterra worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forterra by 3,250.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 348,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $5,749,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.