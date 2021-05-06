Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,293 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.21. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.