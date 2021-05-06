Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 504 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

