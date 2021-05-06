Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in April

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Assura has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

