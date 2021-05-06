Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.900-5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,961. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

