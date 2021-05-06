Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.10 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

