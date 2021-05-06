AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $13,874,624.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

