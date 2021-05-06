Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. Avaya has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

