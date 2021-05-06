Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Down 1.2%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.16 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.80 ($0.40). 3,489,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,489,103% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.18 ($0.41).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The firm has a market cap of £25.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.97.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

