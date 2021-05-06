Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $251.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.43.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

