Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of CAR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. 25,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,596. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

