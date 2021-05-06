Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.16. 441,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

