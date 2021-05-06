Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

