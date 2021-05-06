Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.62.

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

